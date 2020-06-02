U.S. House speaker Pelosi: legislation soon addressing racial profiling

U.S. House speaker Pelosi: legislation soon addressing racial profilingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:09 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that decisions would be made "in just a short period of time" on legislation to address racial profiling and actions by police, amid days of mass protests in the United States.
She said lawmakers were discussing different proposals, with some wanting a "comprehensive" bill.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nancy Pelosi