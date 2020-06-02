Don't think there is build up taking place which can lead to a war, says former Army Chief JJ Singh

Former Army chief General JJ Singh (retd) has said that the stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh will not lead to war. He said India and China are very large countries and together they account for nearly one-third of the world population.

"India and China are two large nations and collectively have one-third of the world (population). Why would they risk progress and their rise in the comity of nations as a world powers. I don't think there is a build-up taking place which can lead to a war," he said. "The Chinese do a lot of strategising before they do anything. And of course, the worst thing for us is we don't know who is doing the planning and who is taking the decision at what level. There is a curtain behind which they operate, unlike a democracy where decisions are taken and the media and the public are told (about them)," he added.

He said China has its own problems to tackle. "So now China is in trouble. It is in trouble because it is showing eyes to Taiwan and Taiwan is showing eyes back at them with American support. It has a problem in Hong Kong. The people don't want any change in their lifestyle or any change in the way their rules and regulations are being implemented," he said.

Singh pointed out that no bullet has been fired on the border since 1967. "I am sure all contingencies have been discussed and followed and we will be able to take appropriate action to defend our frontiers," he said.

Defence Expert PK Sehgal said that international sentiment is in India's favour. "The US foreign affairs panel chiefs statement clearly indicates the international sentiment, as well as the American support is in India's favour. However, when it comes to actualities, India will have to stand up and fight its own war for which we are very well prepared," he said. (ANI)