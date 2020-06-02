Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't think there is build up taking place which can lead to a war, says former Army Chief JJ Singh

Former Army chief General JJ Singh (retd) has said that the stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh will not lead to war.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:48 IST
Don't think there is build up taking place which can lead to a war, says former Army Chief JJ Singh
Former Army Chief General JJ Singh.. Image Credit: ANI

Former Army chief General JJ Singh (retd) has said that the stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh will not lead to war. He said India and China are very large countries and together they account for nearly one-third of the world population.

"India and China are two large nations and collectively have one-third of the world (population). Why would they risk progress and their rise in the comity of nations as a world powers. I don't think there is a build-up taking place which can lead to a war," he said. "The Chinese do a lot of strategising before they do anything. And of course, the worst thing for us is we don't know who is doing the planning and who is taking the decision at what level. There is a curtain behind which they operate, unlike a democracy where decisions are taken and the media and the public are told (about them)," he added.

He said China has its own problems to tackle. "So now China is in trouble. It is in trouble because it is showing eyes to Taiwan and Taiwan is showing eyes back at them with American support. It has a problem in Hong Kong. The people don't want any change in their lifestyle or any change in the way their rules and regulations are being implemented," he said.

Singh pointed out that no bullet has been fired on the border since 1967. "I am sure all contingencies have been discussed and followed and we will be able to take appropriate action to defend our frontiers," he said.

Defence Expert PK Sehgal said that international sentiment is in India's favour. "The US foreign affairs panel chiefs statement clearly indicates the international sentiment, as well as the American support is in India's favour. However, when it comes to actualities, India will have to stand up and fight its own war for which we are very well prepared," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Max temperatures remain below normal in Haryana, Punjab

Maximum temperatures in Haryana and neighboring Punjab remained well below normal limits on Tuesday in several parts of the states. After rains in the two states last week, the mercury has been below normal limits for the past 3-4 days.Chan...

Voda Idea users complain of erroneous Rs 99 charge for international roaming rental

Some Vodafone Idea users on Tuesday expressed outrage after they were wrongly charged Rs 99 towards international roaming rental, following which the company cited technical glitch and said that the amount has been credited back. The users ...

Lawyers want regular court proceedings in TN, Madras HC hesitant

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI The Madras High Court authorities are apprehensive about resuming open court hearings despite pressure from various quarters including the Bar Council in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. The cour...

Waste management capacity has increased, 'Clean India' not far away: Housing Affairs secy

The country is moving in a direction in which Clean India is not far away, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Tuesday. Addressing a webinar on COVID 19 Challenges and Opportunities associated with Waste M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020