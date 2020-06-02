Left Menu
Police manipulated facts to falsely implicate suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, claims lawyer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:19 IST
Police have "twisted or manipulated" the answers given by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain to falsely implicate him in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, alleged his lawyer on Tuesday. In a chargesheet filed on Tuesday, police claimed that Hussain has admitted to participating in the riots and had allegedly transferred around Rs 1.10 crore to alleged fake companies to fund anti-CAA protestors.

Advocate Javed Ali, counsel for Hussain, claimed that the politician was roped into a political conspiracy by his rivals, who have managed to pin the blame of the unfortunate events of February 24 on him. He further said that Hussain was not the accused, but the victim here.

"No recovery has been affected from him during the police custody or later on. However, certain things have been planted and manipulated against him. Hussain himself is a victim rather than an accused as is being allegedly portrayed by the police who have by far produced no single piece of evidence to prove that he had a role to play in the alleged crime against him except the oral allegations," said the advocate. The Delhi police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet before a court here in the case, alleging Hussain had transferred around Rs 1.10 crore to alleged fake companies to fund anti-CAA protestors in northeast Delhi. Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar has put up the matter for consideration of the chargesheet on June 16.

The lawyer claimed that the FIR in which Hussain was booked was general and omnibus in nature and is against a violent mob of persons, whereas no mention of names of perpetrators of alleged violence has been made in it.  "It merely describes the incident of riots taking place near the house of the applicant and no other details. Hussain has so far fully and, in all sincerity, cooperated with the police wit their investigation. However, so many of the answers that he had given to the questions posed to him by the police were either omitted or twisted/manipulated by the police itself in order to suit their version for falsely implicating the applicant in the present case," he alleged. "That the present case is after thought and designed very carefully to implicate Tahir Hussain which is evident from the fact that the police have not been able to provide a single proof or evidence to show either direct or indirect involvement of the accused/applicant in the present matter. However, many facts have been manipulated & fabricated by the police officials. Tahir Hussain neither has been in contact with any person as alleged by the Police nor hatched any conspiracy regarding the alleged incidents," he alleged.

The police filed two chargesheets in connection with riots-- one is related to Hussain and the other is related to murder and riots case in Jaffrabad, officials said.  The police said during investigation, it emerged that there was a "deep rooted conspiracy" to cause riots in Northeast Delhi and Hussain, a politician of Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councilor in EDMC, Delhi, played a pivotal role in the incident. PTI URD AMP RKS RKS.

