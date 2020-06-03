Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including an IED expert, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a Defence spokesman said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of militants there.

After laying the cordon in the area, announcements were made for the militants to surrender, but they fired upon the security forces, defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight in which three militants were killed, the spokesman said. "Three terrorists of JeM have been killed in Kangan Pulwama operation," the spokesman said, adding, one of the militants was an IED expert.