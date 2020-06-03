Basis for exclusion of Russia from G8 still exists - Germany

Basis for exclusion of Russia from G8 still exists - GermanyReuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:46 IST
Russia was excluded from the Group of Eight powers over its annexation of the Crimea peninsula and the basis for that decision still stands, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday. "It is up to the Russian leadership to end this situation," Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference in Berlin.
Russia was expelled from what was then the Group of Eight in 2014 when Donald Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, was U.S. president, after Moscow annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine. Russia still holds the territory, and various G7 governments have rebuffed previous calls from Trump to re-admit Moscow.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Crimea
- Barack Obama
- German
- Donald Trump
- Berlin
- Steffen Seibert
- Ukraine
- Moscow
ALSO READ
French Foreign Minister: in interest of all of EU to sign up to Franco-German recovery plan
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 513 to 175,210 - RKI
European shares extend gains, Germany outperforms
German footwear maker to shift production to India from China
FOREX-Euro rallies on Franco-German proposal for recovery fund