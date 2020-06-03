Denmark arrests six people suspected of tax fraud, money laundering

Denmark arrests six people suspected of tax fraud, money launderingReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:11 IST
Denmark's state prosecutor for economic crime said on Wednesday it arrested six people in relation to suspected tax fraud and money laundering worth 220 million Danish crowns ($33 million).
The arrested were suspected of being part of "a highly professional and well-organized criminal network with threads to other countries," the prosecutor said.
