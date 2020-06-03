Left Menu
Denmark arrests six people suspected of tax fraud, money laundering

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:11 IST
Denmark arrests six people suspected of tax fraud, money laundering
Denmark's state prosecutor for economic crime said on Wednesday it arrested six people in relation to suspected tax fraud and money laundering worth 220 million Danish crowns ($33 million).

The arrested were suspected of being part of "a highly professional and well-organized criminal network with threads to other countries," the prosecutor said.

