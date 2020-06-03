Left Menu
Development News Edition

France says latest U.S. trade threats over digital tax a 'contradiction'

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:20 IST
France says latest U.S. trade threats over digital tax a 'contradiction'

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire criticised U.S. threats of trade sanctions over digital service taxes, which he said clashed with its calls for G7 unity on other issues.

Washington launched probes on Tuesday into digital services taxes being adopted or considered by Britain, Italy, Brazil and other countries, following an earlier investigation into France, in a move that could lead to new punitive tariffs. "There's a real contradiction between the United States' call for unity within the G7, which we support, and the possibility of new trade sanctions," Le Maire told his G7 counterparts on a conference call.

Paris offered in January to suspend its digital tax on tech companies' income in France until the end of the year while new rules for the cross-border taxation of big digital companies are being negotiated at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Though most countries want new international rules agreed by the end of the year, the coronavirus outbreak has slowed progress in the OECD talks. Meanwhile, France has said it will tax big digital companies this year whether there is progress or not.

"We will give no ground on digital tax. I call on all G7 states to step up work at the OECD to reach an international solution by the end of 2020," Le Maire said. A French finance ministry official said his remarks were subsequently echoed by his British, Italian and EU counterparts on the G7 call.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests continue during NYC's 2nd night under curfew

New York Citys second night under curfew was calmer than the first, with mostly peaceful demonstrators marching to protest the death of George Floyd and sporadic reports of vandalism. The citywide curfew from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednes...

Student bodies hold virtual protest to demand release of anti-CAA agitators

Student bodies across the country on Wednesday held a virtual protest to demand the release of activists arrested for staging protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this year. Carrying placards which read Sab Yaad Rakha Jaaye...

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall, uproots trees, spares Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday but spared the city already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it uprooted trees in nearby Raigad and Palghar districts. A 58-year-old man died after a power transformer fell ...

Indian elephant dies after eating fruit packed with firecracker, police investigating

A pregnant elephant died in India apparently after eating some fruit containing a firecracker that exploded in her mouth, prompting a criminal investigation into suspected cruelty toward animals, forestry officials said on Wednesday. The in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020