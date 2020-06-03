Russia says its prisoners in Libya main obstacle to bilateral cooperation - minister

Russia says its prisoners in Libya main obstacle to bilateral cooperation - ministerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:57 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the presence of Russian prisoners in the Libyan capital of Tripoli was the main obstacle to cooperation between the countries.
Lavrov made the comment after talks in Moscow with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeg of Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).
