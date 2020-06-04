Minnesota attorney general says first-degree murder charge still possible

Minnesota attorney general says first-degree murder charge still possibleReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 02:57 IST
Minnesota Attorney General Ellison said on Wednesday that if the prosecution gets evidence to support a first-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case it will be presented to a jury.
Asked in an interview with CNN about a possible first-degree murder charge, Ellison said: "We are continuing to gather evidence and if we get evidence to support that, that we can put in front of a jury, we will present that. At this time, we brought forth the maximum ethical charges as we could."
- READ MORE ON:
- Derek Chauvin
- Minnesota
- CNN
- George Floyd