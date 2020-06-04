Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir Lee in succession probe

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:36 IST
S.Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir Lee in succession probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee, they said on Thursday, in the investigation of a 2015 merger and alleged accounting fraud in a suspected bid to aid his succession plans.

The move spells fresh trouble for Lee, who, if arrested, stands to return to jail just a little over two years after being released from detention in February 2018. Lee already faces trial on a charge of bribery aimed at winning support to succeed ailing group patriarch Lee Kun-hee, and which involved former President Park Geun-hye. He spent a year in detention until the bribery case was suspended in 2018.

Prosecutors said they sought Lee's arrest on suspicions of stock price manipulation and audit rule violations, among other offenses. The Seoul Central District Court will review the prosecution's request on June 8, it said in a statement. In a statement, Lee's lawyers expressed "deep regret" at the prosecution's decision, adding that he had fully cooperated with the investigation while Samsung was going through management crises.

Shares of Samsung Electronics were up 0.4%, outperforming a rise of 0.2% in the benchmark KOSPI. Prosecutors have been investigating suspected accounting fraud at drug company Samsung Biologics after the Korean financial watchdog complained the firm's value had been inflated by 4.5 trillion won ($3.7 billion) in 2015.

The prosecutors contend the violation helped boost the value of its major owner, Cheil Industries, which counted Lee as its top shareholder, and merged with Samsung C&T, a de facto holding firm, Yonhap news agency said. Attorneys for Lee requested an outside review to weigh the validity of the indictment and prosecutors are following the necessary procedures, they said in a statement.

Last month, the prosecutors questioned Lee, 51, over the latest investigation. He also apologized for the controversies around his succession planning and vowed to guarantee labor rights at Samsung. In a statement, Samsung said seven of its affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, had set up a labor-management relations group, aiming to improve policy.

Lee's year in detention followed separate charges that he bribed Park to win government support for the 2015 merger that helped tighten his control of South Korea's top conglomerate.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt releases Rs 10k allowance to each of 2.62 lakh auto & taxi drivers

In a move to help auto and taxi drivers affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday disbursed four months in advance an annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each of the 2.62 lakh beneficiaries und...

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia; no casualties

A powerful undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Thursday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The 6.7 magnitude quake at a depth of 107 kilometers 66 miles rattled North Halmahera district in North Malu...

Militants open fire at police in J-K's Kulgam, civilian injured

A civilian was injured when militants fired upon a police party in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Thursday, police said. Militants fired upon a police party near Yaripora Chowk in the south Kashmir district in the afternoon, a police...

Germany hinges EU recovery funding on democratic values

Germany, set to take over the European Unions rotating presidency on July 1, will put the rule of law at the heart of the blocs economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a policy note said in an apparent swipe at Poland and Hungary.G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020