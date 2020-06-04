Left Menu
COVID-19: CM Adityanath authorises UP Health Department to use govt aircraft to bring necessary equipments from other states

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday authorised the State Health Department to use his government aircraft for bringing necessary equipments from other states to Uttar Pradesh amid coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:30 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Authorises UP Health Department to Use His Govt Aircraft (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Out of the total, 5,176 people have been cured and 229 have died due to lethal infection in the state. India, on the other hand, has witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,304 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has increased to 2,16,919. Out of which, 1,06,737 are active cases, 1,04,107 have been cured, discharged or migrated. There have been 6,075 fatalities due to the infection so far. (ANI)

