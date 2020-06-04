German public prosecutors think Madeleine McCann is dead

German public prosecutors think Madeleine McCann is deadReuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:45 IST
German public prosecutors said on Thursday they are investigating a 43-year-old German man on suspicion of murder and believe that Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is dead.
"The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig is investigating a 43-year-old German national on suspicion of murder. From this you can see that we assume that the girl is dead," Braunschweig state prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said.
McCann disappeared from her bedroom on May 3, 2007 during a family vacation in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.
