Investigation underway, focus on three suspects: Kerala CM on killing of pregnant elephant

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that an investigation is underway with focus on three suspects in the incident of killing of the pregnant elephant in Palakkad.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:48 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that an investigation is underway with focus on three suspects in the incident of killing of the pregnant elephant in Palakkad. In a series of tweets, the Kerala Chief Minister said, "In a tragic incident in Palakkad dist, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. Many of you have reached out to us. We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail."

"An investigation is underway, focusing on three suspects. The police and forest departments will jointly investigate the incident. The district police chief and the district forest officer visited the site today. We will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice," Vijayan tweeted. He said, "We will also try to address the causes behind the increased incidences of Human-wildlife conflict. Climate change could be adversely affecting both the local communities and animals."

"Having said that, we are saddened by the fact some have used this tragedy to unleash a hate campaign. Lies built upon inaccurate descriptions and half truths were employed to obliterate the truth. Some even tried to import bigotry into the narrative. Wrong priorities," he said in another tweet. "Kerala is a society that respects the outrage against injustice. If there is any silver lining in this, it is that we now know that we can make our voices heard against injustice. Let us be that people who fight injustice in all its forms; everytime, everywhere," the chief minister said.

The elephant had died on May 27 after she ate the pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw. The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in her mouth. (ANI)

