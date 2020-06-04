Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea challenging approval to mining in Tikak Open Cast Project in Assam filed in NGT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:13 IST
Plea challenging approval to mining in Tikak Open Cast Project in Assam filed in NGT

A plea challenging approval to mining in Tikak Open Cast Project under Saleki Proposed Reserve Forest in Assam's Digboi has been filed in the National Green Tribunal.  The environment activists Pradip Bhuyan and Joydeep Bhuyan has challenged the recent approval by the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife(NBWL), granted to the proposal for use of 98.59 hectares of Reserve Forest land from Saleki Proposed reserve Forest. The petition, filed through advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, contends the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife, in its 57th Meeting dated April 7, 2020, without any legal or factual considerations, recommended the proposal, to regularise the violations under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, viz the illegally broken up area, for which it has no powers under the existing law.  “The State (Assam) government has not complied with the recommendations of the Forest Advisory Committee for carrying out the study according to Part -II of Form A, and the user agency continued its mining operations, unabated and unmoved by the directives of the authorities, “ the plea said.   The petition said the recommendation of NBWL fails to consider that all statutory processes note that there is illegal mining and recommend action to be taken, yet grants it clearance and permits it to proceed to the next stage while blatantly ignoring the illegal mining activity.

It contended that the decision also violates the Environment Protection Act, 1986 as the concept of Ecologically Sensitive Zones/Ecologically Sensitive Areas is covered within the said Act.   It has sought directions to set aside NBWL clearance for the use of 98.59 hectares of reserve forest land from Saleki Proposed Reserve forest for the Tikak Open Cast Mining Project. The petition has also sought to ensure that no mining is allowed in Dehing-Patkai Elephant Reserve and direction to Assam government to submit action taken report pertaining to the penalties imposed on North-Eastern Coalfield for its illegal mining activities.

The Assam forest department had earlier slapped a penalty of Rs 43.25 crore on PSU major Coal India Ltd for carrying out "illegal mining" inside the reserve forest for 16 years from 2003. PTI PKS RKS RKS RKS.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens raided over hate comments on slain German politician

German investigators on Thursday carried out raids on dozens of people suspected of posting hate messages about a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkels party who was killed last year. Walter Luebcke, who led the regional admini...

A million beers await drinkers as Europe's bars reopen

As bars across Europe gradually reopen, up to a million free or pre-paid beers are waiting to lure back wary consumers.Beer makers from global giant Anheuser-Busch InBev to smaller craft brewers have set up schemes for consumers to buy drin...

China easing airline access amid conflict with Washington

Chinese regulators said Thursday more foreign airlines will be allowed to fly to China as anti-coronavirus controls ease, but it was unclear whether the change will defuse a fresh conflict with the Trump administration over air travel. The ...

MoEF&CC celebrates World Environment Day focusing on theme 'Biodiversity'

World Environment Day WED is celebrated on 5th June every year. Ministry of Environment, Forest Climate Change celebrates WED focusing on the theme declared by UNEP and organizes several events. This years theme is Biodiversity. In view ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020