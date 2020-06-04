Left Menu
Delhi violence: Police files Charge sheets in court against 20 persons in murder cases of 2 bros

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:29 IST
The Delhi police on Thursday filed two charge sheets before a Delhi court in connection with the alleged murder of two brothers during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. While one of the charge sheets filed in the murder case of Hashim Ali named nine persons as accused, the other filed in the murder case of Amir Ali named 11 persons as accused.

The Crime Branch of Delhi police filed both the charge sheets before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar who has put up the matters for further hearing on June 18. The chargesheets were filed under sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of death sentence. On February 27, four dead bodies were recovered from north east Delhi’s Johripur area of which two were of the Ali brothers, police said.

The brothers were allegedly beaten to death by a mob when they were returning to their house in the area on February 26 in the night, the charge sheet said. During investigation, it was found that a WhatsApp group was created in the intervening night of February 25-26 during the peak rioting and two of its members have been arrested, the charge sheet said.

The group had 125 members and while some of its members were only sending and receiving chats, few others were involved in “active rioting”, police said. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. PTI URD UK RKS RKS RKS

