Maharashtra allows inter-district travel in Mumbai Metropolitan Region
The Maharashtra government on Thursday allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:51 IST
The Maharashtra government on Thursday allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The MMR, includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and part of Raigad district.
"Inter-district movement of persons within the area of Municipal Corporations under the MMR will be allowed without any restrictions," the Government of Maharashtra said in a statement. As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has so far reported 74,860, of which 2,587 have succumbed to the infection.
Meanwhile, 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, taking the total number of cases to 1872 and fatalities at 71, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (ANI)
