INX Media corruption case: SC rejects CBI's review plea against bail granted to P Chidamabaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:11 IST
The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea filed by the CBI seeking review of its verdict granting bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case

The apex court had on October 22 last year granted bail to Chidambaram in the case saying he was neither a "flight risk" nor was there a possibility of "his abscondence from the trial". A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi rejected the review plea filed by the CBI saying the last year verdict does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. "Application for oral hearing the review petition in open court is rejected. We have perused the review petition and the connected papers carefully and are convinced that the order, of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, said. "The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said in its June 2 order which was uploaded on the apex court website today (Thursday)

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 last year in the corruption case which was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during his tenure as finance minister. Chidambaram has denied all the allegations levelled against him in the case.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

