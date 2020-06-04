Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri demolition: BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, five others appear before CBI court

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:39 IST
Babri demolition: BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, five others appear before CBI court
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, and four other accused appeared before a special CBI court in the Babri demolition case here on Thursday. The court, however, recorded the statement of only Vijay Bahadur Singh for want of time and asked the rest to appear before it on Friday.

Others who appeared before the court were Pawan Pandey, Santosh Dubey, and Gandhi Yadav. Special Judge S K Yadav also directed them to furnish in writing the defense evidence, if any, after the recording of their statement. Thirty-two people, including former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh, ex-deputy prime minister L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Rithambara, and Sakshi Maharaj, are facing trial in the case. L K Advani, M M Joshi, and Uma Bharti have been exempted from personal appearance till further orders.

This stage of the trial is also meant to explain to the accused the evidence gathered against them by the prosecuting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "karsevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

The prosecution had wrapped up the examination of its witnesses by March 6 and the court asked some of the accused to appear before it on March 24 for recording their statements under Section 313 of the CrPC. But the proceedings did not take place as the court in Lucknow closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

When the proceedings resumed on May 18, the defense counsel moved an application to summon three prosecution witnesses in order to cross-examine them. This was allowed. On April 19, 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered the special judge to conduct a day-to-day trial, concluding it in two years.

Calling the demolition of the disputed structure a crime which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution", it allowed the CBI plea on restoration of criminal conspiracy charges against the VIP accused. The court had termed the Allahabad High Court's February 12, 2001 verdict dropping conspiracy charge against Advani and others as "erroneous".

On May 8 this year, the top court set a new deadline for the special judge, asking him to deliver the verdict by August 31. Before the 2017 verdict of the apex court, there were two sets of cases relating to the demolition, going on in Lucknow and Raebareli.

The first case involving unnamed "karsevaks" proceeded in a Lucknow court and the second set of cases relating to eight VIPs was being heard in a Raebareli. The cases were then clubbed. Last year, another bench of the Supreme settled the land dispute over the site where the mosque stood.

The SC allowed the construction of a Ram temple at the site and ordered the allocation of a separate plot in Ayodhya for building a mosque.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

INX media case: SC rejects CBI's review plea challenging bail to Chidambaram

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Central Bureau of Investigations CBI review petition challenging the bail to former union minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX media case. A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banum...

Italian soccer federation starts fund for clubs

The Italian soccer federation is launching a fund of nearly 25 million to help clubs and their members following the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Save Soccer Foundation will need definitive approval at a federation meeting...

US trade gap rises to $49.4 billion in April

The US trade deficit hit the highest level in eight months in April. Exports and imports both posted record monthly drops as the coronavirus pandemic smothered Americas commerce with other countries. The gap between what the US sells and wh...

Erdogan says Turkey to increase support for Libya's Serraj

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey will increase its support for Libyas internationally recognized leader Fayez al Serraj and that the conflict there can only be resolved politically under the auspices of the United Nations. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020