India's coronavirus cases count crosses 2.16 lakh, 260 deaths in last 24 hours

India saw a record single-day spike of 9,304 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases above 2.16 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:17 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India saw a record single-day spike of 9,304 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases above 2.16 lakh. The Health Ministry said that 260 more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 6,075 deaths.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,16,919 including 1,06,737 active cases and 1,04,107 cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra has reported 74,860 cases of COVID-19. There are 39,944 active cases in the state, 32,329 people have been cured or discharged and 2,587 persons have died in the state.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,373 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today taking the total number of cases to 27,256 and death toll to 220. The number of active cases stands at 12,132, according to state Health Department. Delhi has reported 23,645 cases of COVID-19. There are 13,497 active cases in the national capital, 9,542 patients have been cured or discharged while 606 people have died.

Gujarat reported 18,100 coronavirus cases of which 4,766 are active cases, 12,212 patients have been cured or discharged and 1,122 persons have died in the state. Karnataka reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 cases and four deaths today taking the total number of cases to 4,320 and death count to 57. Out of total cases, 2651 patients are under treatment, state Health Department said.

Rajasthan reported 68 more cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,270. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,692. Uttar Pradesh reported 371 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 9,237 and the death toll is 245.

Madhya Pradesh reported 8,588 cases of which 2,772 are active cases, 5,445 people have recovered or discharged and 371 have died in the state. In Bihar, the total count of COVID-19 cases is 4,390. There are 2,288 active cases in the state, 2077 persons have been cured or discharged while 25 people have died.

Andhra Pradesh reported 98 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 3,377, said State COVID-19 Nodal Officer. The death toll has risen to 71 after three deaths were reported. The state has 1,033 active COVID-19 cases. Odisha has reported 90 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total positive cases to 2,478 including 1,053 active cases.

Uttarakhand reported 60 new COVID-19 positive cases today and the total number of cases in the state stands at 1145. In Kerala, three deaths and 94 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are 884 active cases in the state.

Assam reported 47 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,877. There are 1,457 active cases in the state. Manipur reported 13 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the count of coronavirus cases in the state to 121. (ANI)

