American detained in Iran since 2018 freed, on his way home, his family says

Michael White, an American detained in Iran since 2018, has been freed and is on his way back home, his family said in a statement on Thursday. White, a U.S. navy veteran, had been released from an Iranian prison in mid-March, but was held in Iran under Swiss custody on medical furlough.

Both countries have called for the release of prisoners because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East, while the United States has reported the highest number of deaths and infections worldwide from the virus.