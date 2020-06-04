NCDRC to start hearing matters from June 15 through video conferencing

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) will start hearing matters through video conferencing from June 15, said a circular. According to the circular issued by Joint Registrar of the apex consumer forum, S Hanumantha Rao, counsels and litigants interested in attending hearings of their pending matters through video conferencing should convey their request to the Registry of the apex consumer forum and also submit the digitized records of their respective cases.

“It is notified for information of the counsel and litigants that the matters before the National Commission will be heard through video conferencing from June 15, 2020, till further orders. “It is further notified that in the fresh matters to be filed with effect from June 3, the parties shall also submit the digitized files along with the physical files of the matters to facilitate the hearings through video conferencing,” said the circular issued on June 2.

The forum had on June 1 adjourned till August all matters listed between June 2 to June 12 due to lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. It had said that matters requiring "extremely urgent" hearing may be mentioned before Justice R K Agrawal, President of NCDRC, at 11 am at his residential office during the lockdown period.

The consumer forum had earlier decided that all regular benches would hold sittings from Monday. The forum has been working in a restricted manner since March 16 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the national capital, hearing only "extremely urgent" matters.