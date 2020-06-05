Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:12 IST
SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rate

The Supreme Court Friday asked private hospitals whether they are ready to provide treatment to COVID-19 infected patients at the charges prescribed under the government's Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The 'Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' is aimed at providing health cover to poor and vulnerable persons in the country

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the apex court is not asking all the private hospitals to treat certain number of COVID-19 patients for free. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, said it is asking only those private hospitals which have been given land at concessional rates by the government to treat certain number of coronavirus infected patients for free. "I just want to know if hospitals are ready to charge at Ayushman rates?," the CJI observed during the hearing which was conducted through video-conferencing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that government is doing its best for the lowest strata of the society and people who cannot afford treatment are covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The top court, which posted the matter two weeks from now, was hearing a plea seeking a direction for regulating the cost of treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals across the country.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Macron demands release of French-Iranian academic Adelkhah

France demanded on Friday that Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran has sentenced to six years in prison, be released immediately, saying her detention was harming trust between the two countries.One year ago, Farida Adelkha...

Research is at the core for the new UG courses launched by BML Munjal University

Gurugram Haryana India, June 5 ANINewsVoir BML Munjal University BMU, a Hero Group initiative, today announced the addition of two new undergraduate UG degree courses to its academic portfolio - B Com Hons and BA Hons Economics. The introdu...

INS Jalashwa to bring back some 700 Indians from Male today

Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail from Colombo Port on Friday with approximately 700 Indians nationals, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu as a part of t...

Woman fed liquor, gangraped; Five, including husband nabbed

Thiruvananthapuram, June 5 PTI In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink liquorby her husband and gang-raped by four of his friends in front of their five year-old child near here. All of them were arrested o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020