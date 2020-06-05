Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special Delhi court dismisses interim bail plea of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

A special court in Delhi on Friday dismissed the interim bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:05 IST
Special Delhi court dismisses interim bail plea of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal
AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Friday dismissed the interim bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor in the national capital. Special Judge (PC Act) Sanjeev Aggarwal, while dismissing the interim bail plea, said that considering the dominant position of the accused the chances of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

"The investigations are still in progress, in these circumstances if the accused is released on interim bail, considering the dominant position of the accused, who is stated to be resident of the same locality as also the local MLA, therefore chances of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out. Therefore, no ground for interim bail is made out at this stage. The application stands dismissed," the order said. The court had earlier reserved its order in the matter, in which Jarwal had sought interim bail on the ground to attend the last rites of his father-in-law.

Jarwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, is accused of abetment to the suicide of a 52-year-old doctor named Rajinder Singh who committed suicide by hanging himself on April 18. The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had said that his father supplied water tankers to the DJB and was upset because of monetary loss as the accused had demanded money from the victim, failing which his payment was stopped.

The AAP MLA from Deoli, however, has denied the charges. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

SC mulls granting 15 days to Centre, states for transporting migrant workers, reserves order

The Supreme Court Friday said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places and will pronounce its order on June 9 on the issue including their registration and empl...

After early lockdown, Norway sees faster pandemic recovery

Norways economy will recover more quickly than expected from the coronavirus-induced recession as the country got on top of the outbreak early and is now rapidly opening up, Statistics Norway SSB said on Friday. Output contracted by 11.4 in...

Soccer-City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola's assistant - reports

Pep Guardiola is set to appoint his former mentor Juanma Lillo as his assistant coach at Manchester City, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday. City did not replace Mikel Arteta when he left his role as Guardiolas assistant t...

Civil services prelims on October 4: UPSC

RThe civil services preliminary examination 2020, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on October 4, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC announced on Friday. It also said the personality test of the candidates select...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020