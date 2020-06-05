Bihar Police cautions local administration regarding spurt in crime, law and order issues as migrant labourers return

Additional Director General (law and order) Amit Kumar has expressed concern that the return of migrant labourers could lead to a spurt in crime and law and order issues in the state. Faced by economic hardships, the returnees may indulge in unethical and unlawful activities, he said in a letter to all district magistrates, superintendents of police (SPs) and railway superintendents.

The ADG has asked these officials to prepare a plan of action in this regard. The senior police officer stated that, despite state government's efforts, many among the returnees may not be able to secure employment leading to law and order issues in the area.

Migrant labourers have returned to Bihar from various States and Union Territories as most of them employed in the unorganised sector lost their employment after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)