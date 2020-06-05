Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Police cautions local administration regarding spurt in crime, law and order issues as migrant labourers return

Additional Director General (law and order) Amit Kumar has expressed concern that the return of migrant labourers could lead to a spurt in crime and law and order issues in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:43 IST
Bihar Police cautions local administration regarding spurt in crime, law and order issues as migrant labourers return
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Additional Director General (law and order) Amit Kumar has expressed concern that the return of migrant labourers could lead to a spurt in crime and law and order issues in the state. Faced by economic hardships, the returnees may indulge in unethical and unlawful activities, he said in a letter to all district magistrates, superintendents of police (SPs) and railway superintendents.

The ADG has asked these officials to prepare a plan of action in this regard. The senior police officer stated that, despite state government's efforts, many among the returnees may not be able to secure employment leading to law and order issues in the area.

Migrant labourers have returned to Bihar from various States and Union Territories as most of them employed in the unorganised sector lost their employment after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

SC mulls granting 15 days to Centre, states for transporting migrant workers, reserves order

The Supreme Court Friday said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places and will pronounce its order on June 9 on the issue including their registration and empl...

After early lockdown, Norway sees faster pandemic recovery

Norways economy will recover more quickly than expected from the coronavirus-induced recession as the country got on top of the outbreak early and is now rapidly opening up, Statistics Norway SSB said on Friday. Output contracted by 11.4 in...

Soccer-City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola's assistant - reports

Pep Guardiola is set to appoint his former mentor Juanma Lillo as his assistant coach at Manchester City, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday. City did not replace Mikel Arteta when he left his role as Guardiolas assistant t...

Civil services prelims on October 4: UPSC

RThe civil services preliminary examination 2020, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on October 4, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC announced on Friday. It also said the personality test of the candidates select...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020