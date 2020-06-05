Czech government orders out two Russian embassy staff

Czech government orders out two Russian embassy staffReuters | Prague | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:14 IST
The Czech government has declared two staff at the Russian embassy in Prague as persona non grata and ordered them to leave, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.
Babis said the decision came after what he called infighting among Russian embassy personnel that led to untrue allegations about Russia being a threat to three Czech municipal politicians.
