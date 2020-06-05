Left Menu
Delhi Police oppose bail application of Sharjeel Imam in HC

The Delhi Police on Friday submitted before Delhi High Court its reply opposing the bail application filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested for allegedly delivering seditious speeches and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Friday submitted before Delhi High Court its reply opposing the bail application filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested for allegedly delivering seditious speeches and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia. Delhi Police, in its reply in the High Court, said no provision has been violated and added that there is good and substantial cause for enlargement of time for the investigation.

Imam had filed for a default bail claiming the chargesheet was not filed in the stipulated time period and that there was no Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act charge on him till then. Default bail is sort of a rap on the police for not completing the probe and filing the final report within the prescribed limit of days of the first remand of the accused.

The plea also claimed that no notice was given to Imam's lawyer informing them about the application of the special cell seeking the extension of the time to file the chargesheet in view of invoking UAPA charges against him. As per the rules under the Code of Criminal Procedure, the chargesheet needs to be filed within 60 to 90 days as per the offence. However, for UAPA cases, agencies have 180 days to file the chargesheet.

"Sharjeel Imam by way of his speech was addressing a particular religious section of the society and creating disaffection towards government established by the law by creating the unfounded fears in their minds regarding Citizenship Amendment Act and the process of National Register of Citizens, which is yet to be implemented in any manner throughout the country barring Assam," Delhi Police said. "He, through his speeches, was also spreading falsehood about genocide in Assam and was instigating a particular religious section of the society to block the access to the North-East region of India from the rest of the country," it added.

Delhi Police said that despite the lockdown, the counsel of the accused was timely informed of the application being filed under Section 43 of the UAPA charges through WhatsApp and a call, keeping in view the rights of the accused. Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 28 from Bihar for allegedly delivering a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year. (ANI)

