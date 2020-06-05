Criminal probe launched of police seen shoving elderly man in Buffalo, says prosecutor's office

Two Buffalo, New York, police officers who video showed shoving a 75-year-old protestor to the ground on Thursday are under investigation for potential criminal liability, a spokeswoman for the region's district attorney said on Friday.

"The Erie County District Attorney's Office continues to investigate the incident captured on video outside City Hall Thursday evening that resulted in the injury of" a protester, Kait Munro said in an emailed statement.

Munro said the investigation was "into potential criminal charges."