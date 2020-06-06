Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspended Dr. Sudhakar discharged from mental hospital following Andhra Pradesh HC orders

Anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar, who was suspended for allegedly questioning state government over masks, was on Friday discharged from a mental hospital following Andhra Pradesh High Court orders.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-06-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:35 IST
Suspended Dr. Sudhakar discharged from mental hospital following Andhra Pradesh HC orders
A photo of Dr Sudhakar placed at Mental Hospital Vizag (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar, who was suspended for allegedly questioning state government over masks, was on Friday discharged from a mental hospital following Andhra Pradesh High Court orders. While hearing habeas corpus petition filed by Dr Sudhakar's mother Kaveri Bai challenging his illegal detention in the hospital for mental health problems, the Andhra Pradesh HC said that he was not in police or CBI custody and could be released after getting permission from the hospital superintendent.

An anaesthetist at the Narsipatnam government hospital, Dr Sudhakar Rao was suspended for allegedly questioning Andhra Pradesh government over masks. On May 16 there was a ruckus on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Visakhapatnam over the issue. Later police officials detained him and he was admitted at a mental hospital in Vizag on the grounds that his mental condition is not good. Meanwhile, CBI has filed FIR against Visakhapatnam police on HC directions. Later CBI also filed FIR against Dr Sudhakar for creating a ruckus and misbehaving with police constable on Duty.

CBI also visited the scene of the offence and the police station and seized CCTV footage of King George Hospital with 130 pages report of 4th police CD file. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders big U.S. troop cut in Germany, official says

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the military to remove nearly 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, a move likely to raise concerns in Europe about the U.S. commitment to the continent. The move would red...

U.S. oil for Belarus reaches Europe as country seeks to stand up to Russia

A tanker carrying the first shipment of U.S. crude oil destined for Belarus reached the port of Klaipeda in Lithuania late on Friday. Belarus is looking to reduce its near complete energy dependence on its close ally Russia, after a row wit...

Andhra Chief Whip Srikanth challenges TDP chief for open debate

Andhra Pradesh Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy challenged Telugu Desam Party TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for open debate at Kuppam, the constituency of the opposition leader. Chandrababu and TDP leaders are calling one year rule of YS ...

'Stand up to Trump!' Canadian protesters shout to Trudeau during anti-racism rally

Canadian protesters chanted Stand up to Trump to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he joined the thousands who gathered in front of Parliament in Ottawa for an anti-racism rally on Friday.Trudeau, wearing a black mask and surrounded by bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020