UK PM offers to accept EU tariffs on some goods to win trade deal - Daily Mail

UK PM offers to accept EU tariffs on some goods to win trade deal - Daily MailReuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-06-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 03:15 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to accept European Union tariffs on some British goods in an attempt to win a trade deal and break the deadlock in talks with the EU, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.
Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, had made a significant new offer, the newspaper reported, citing sources.
EU and British negotiators said on Friday they had made very little progress in their latest round of talks about a Brexit free trade agreement, with just weeks left to extend a year-end deadline to reach a deal.
