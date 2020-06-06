Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 90 people arrested for planning to protest near Visakhapatnam's LG Polymers plant

Visakhapatnam police on Friday arrested over 90 people, including leaders and workers of Left parties who were going to protest here at LG Polymers plant, the site of the gas leak incident on May 7 that killed 12 people.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-06-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 08:34 IST
Over 90 people arrested for planning to protest near Visakhapatnam's LG Polymers plant
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Visakhapatnam police on Friday arrested over 90 people, including leaders and workers of Left parties who were going to protest here at LG Polymers plant, the site of the gas leak incident on May 7 that killed 12 people. "We arrested them as they hadn't taken permission for the protest. A FIR filed against 96 people of Left parties", South ACP Swaroopa Rani said.

The arrests took place early morning at around 4:30 am. Those arrested were planning to hold a protest near LG Polymers India plant at R R Venkatapuram here on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day. "We wanted to stage a silent protest and just wanted to show the damage caused to the environment and loss of human life by the LG Polymers India plant, but the police arrested us at 4: 30 am and we were taken to police stations, " said CPI (M) leader Gangadhar.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the National Green Tribunal, while hearing the matter pertaining to the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident, directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to identify and take appropriate actions against persons responsible for the failure of law in permitting the company to operate without statutory clearances. Styrene gas which leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on May 7, had claimed at least 12 lives and had left several people ill. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Biden formally clinches U.S. Democratic nomination - reports

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, media reported, setting the stage for a challenge to President Donald Trump in the November election. The Associated Press and CBS News both...

'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would never agree with anybody dis...

China warns against travel to Australia, citing discrimination

China on Friday advised the public to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence in connection with the novel coronavirus pandemic.There has been an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination a...

China urges citizens to shun Australia as dispute simmers

China is advising its citizens not to visit Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence against Asians, in what appears to be Beijings latest attempt to punish the country for advocating an investigation into the coronavirus pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020