Tamil Nadu: 2 arrested in Rameswaram for selling stolen vehicles
Two people have been arrested in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram for selling stolen vehicles.ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-06-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:16 IST
A total of 22 vehicles were seized by the police. A case has been registered, and probe into the case is on.
V Varun Kumar, Superintendent of Police said, "Based on the confession, it has come to light that more than 100 vehicles have been stolen from here and other states. A case has been registered, probe is on". (ANI)
