Lawyer for German suspect in Madeleine McCann case has no comment

Lawyer for German suspect in Madeleine McCann case has no commentReuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:58 IST
A lawyer representing the German man suspected of murdering Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged 3, said on Saturday he had no comment on the case. Germany is investigating a 43-year-old German national on suspicion of murder, the Braunschweig state prosecutor said on Thursday.
Lawyer Jan-Christian Hochmann confirmed he was representing the suspect, Christian B.. He declined to confirm the suspect's surname in full. "It is correct that I and my colleague David Volke are representing him, but we are not making any comment at the moment," Hochmann told Reuters by phone.
