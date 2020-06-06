Hate speech case against UP Dy CM, 4 others allowed to be dropped

A special court for lawmakers here has allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw a hate speech and assault case against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and four of his supporters lodged in Kaushambi district in 2011. Special Judge Bal Mukund allowed the state government’s application to withdraw a case.

Following the court order, the case was dropped against four other accused Vibhuti Narayan Singh, Jai Chandra Mishra, Yashpal Kesari, Prem Chand Chaudhari, who all were on bail. The case against Maurya was lodged at Kotwali police station in Kaushambi allegedly for allegedly giving a provocative speech during an agitation, while his supporters were booked on charges of assaulting a youth and making derogatory remarks against him.

The state government, however, decided to withdraw the case in 2018 and filed an application in the special court for lawmakers. According to government’s counsel, during a protest against the then government’s actions and policies in September 2011, the accused had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the youth while he was passing through the area. As the youth raised objections, the accused allegedly manhandled him. The matter was resolved when a police team arrived and rescued the victim.

The FIR was lodged against five people under various sections of IPC. One of the accused, Devendra Singh Chauhan, died in 2015.