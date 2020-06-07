'STREE' to support, empower women undergoing domestic violence launched in Hyderabad

Left Menu
Anjani Kumar IPS Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) in association with Hyderabad City Police has launched a programme 'STREE' that will support and empower women undergoing domestic violence and abuse. Considering the fact that this year's International Women's Day theme is 'Each for Equal', a programme for women's empowerment that will be sustainable and impactful involving women from the community has been ideated. The name reflects the vision - "She Triumphs through Respect, Equality, and Empowerment" (STREE).

Mahmood Ali, Telangana State Home Minister speaking on the ocassion said, "A women plays an important role in every man's life, we get blessings from a mother, then sister and later in life, a wife plays an important role. Unfortunately as we can see in today's India, this culture is not being followed. We have to get back our ancient culture, which teaches us to respect women, support and value them." Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) in association with Hyderabad City Police has launched a programme STREE today. A society where 'She Triumphs through Respect, Equality, and Empowerment' (STREE). Its objective is to create a platform for women from various walks of the community to come together on a common platform to facilitate a joint forum for women and Police to work together on issues of safety and security of women and girls. To create awareness among the women on their rights, entitlements, laws and support systems available and to build a network of partners for ensuring women's safety, equality and empowerment," Anjani Kumar IPS Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said. (ANI)

