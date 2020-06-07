Delhi violence: Police to file charge sheet against 6 accused in murder case of senior citizen

Delhi Police on Sunday will file a charge sheet against six people in the alleged murder case of a senior citizen who died of suffocation during the North-East Delhi violence in February this year after her house was set on fire. The charge sheet will be filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Karkardooma Court.

Akbari Begum, a resident of Bhajanpura died on February 25 during the violence in North East Delhi. "In the incident, a riotous mob attacked and put on fire the house of the deceased, while other members of the family climbed to the rooftop, the deceased due to her old age could not reach the rooftop and subsequently died due to suffocation (asphyxia due to inhalation of Smoke)," the charge sheet mentioned.

Her body was recovered from the second floor of the building after the fire was extinguished by the Fire Department with the help of local police. A case was registered at Bhajan Pura Police Station based on the complaint of her son.

The police investigation team identified and arrested six accused based on the oral, video and other technical evidence including CDR. Efforts are on to identify more accused persons, the charge sheet said.

The accused identified as Arun Kumar (26), Varun Kumar (22), Vishal Singh alias Pawan (29), Ravi Kumar alias Amit (24), Prakash Chand alias Neetu (36) and Suraj Singh alias Teli (28) have been booked under Section 147, 148, 149, 302, 307, 396, 436, 455, 201, 188, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the charge sheet, several bail applications were filed by the accused but none could secure bail. All the arrested accused persons are in judicial custody. (ANI)