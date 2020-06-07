239 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths reported in Karnataka

A total of 239 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported from Karnataka on Sunday, taking the state tally to 5,452, according to the State Health Department. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 61 in the state while 2,132 persons have been discharged after treatment, the Health Department added.

The two deaths have been reported from Bengaluru Urban; they had co-morbidities. A total of 2,46,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 1,19,293 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 1,20,406 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 6,929 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)