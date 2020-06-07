Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 battle: Punjab CM appeals people to 'strictly adhere' to safety protocols

While asserting his government's total preparedness to handle the COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the safety protocols and restrictions to save themselves, their families and the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:44 IST
COVID-19 battle: Punjab CM appeals people to 'strictly adhere' to safety protocols
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

While asserting his government's total preparedness to handle the COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the safety protocols and restrictions to save themselves, their families and the state. "Though the state had adequate essential equipment to manage any further spread of the pandemic, which it had been largely able to control so far, the Chief Minister said he did not wish the stocks to be pulled out of storage for use as his entire focus was on saving lives," said an official statement.

During his interaction on the latest FB Live edition of #AskCaptain, the Chief Minister said the COVID-19 situation in Punjab had so far been manageable due to the strict lockdown imposed in the state and the cooperation of the people. Citing figures, Chief Minister disclosed that on Friday alone, 4,600 challans had been imposed for failure to wear a mask in public, 160 for spitting, and around two dozen for not adhering to social distancing norms. Such irresponsible behaviour could not be permitted as it could push Punjab on the same path as many other states in India.

"In the first stage, 4,248 beds in government hospitals had been set aside, with another 2,014 now being added, while the private hospitals had allocated 950 beds for COVID-19 patients, he disclosed. The total number of isolation centres identified to accommodate a large number of cases if the crisis aggravates stands at 52 government and 195 private," he said according to the statement. Of the 554 ventilators available, only one was in use, as of Saturday, said the Chief Minister, adding that in addition to the equipment already handed over to hospitals and other frontline workers, the Health Department had stocks of 4,88,000 N95 masks, 64 lakh triple layer masks, 2,28,000 PPE kits and 2,223 oxygen cylinders.

Responding to a complaint of private hospitals charging exorbitantly for admitting COVID-19 patients, the Chief Minister said he will ask the Medical Department to check, but urged people to go to government hospitals which were equipped with the best-in-class facilities and staff, and had shown an excellent record in terms of enabling recovery of COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDA will win with huge majority, welcome Shah's statement on Bihar polls: KC Tyagi

Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal United leader KC Tyagi on Sunday welcomed Home Minister Amit Shahs claim of the NDA retaining power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Earlier today, addressing the Bihar Jansamvaad rally Shah had sai...

Malls, restaurants, hotels in Bhopal to reopen from Monday

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants located outside the COVID-19 containment zones in Bhopal have been allowed to reopen from Monday, a senior official said. Bhopal district administration on Sunday issued revised orders under the CrPC 1...

Nearly 40 lakh people in Bihar watched Shah s virtual rally: state BJP chief

Close to 40 lakh people across Bihar watched Union Home Minister Amit Shahs first of its kind virtual rally on Sunday, which exceeded all expectations, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal claimed. Party sources said at least 10,000 big LED s...

Intra-Afghan talks to be held in Doha

The negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government will be held in Qatars Doha. According to TOLO News, the exact date of the meeting has not yet been revealed.Meanwhile, the government has agreed to release 5,000 Taliban p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020