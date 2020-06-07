Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri woman in NIA custody tests COVID-19 positive, court direct agency to admit in LNJP hospital

A Delhi Court on Sunday directed the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to admit a Kashmiri woman, who is in its custody, and tested positive for COVID-19 in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital with immediate effect.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:36 IST
Kashmiri woman in NIA custody tests COVID-19 positive, court direct agency to admit in LNJP hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Sunday directed the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to admit a Kashmiri woman, who is in its custody, and tested positive for COVID-19 in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital with immediate effect. The Patiala House Court Complex Duty Magistrate's direction came after hearing that Kashmiri woman Hina Bashir Beigh had tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, Beigh's counsel MS Khan moved an application for her interim bail. The interim bail was sought for two months citing that there is a lack of proper treatment facilities in government hospitals as the city is struggling to cope up with the rising number of corona positive cases. Beigh, along with her husband Jahanzaib Sami, was arrested by NIA on May 29 for allegedly promoting the Islamic State's ideology and instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On Sunday, they were presented before a Delhi Court, who remanded the couple and other accused Abdul Basith, to judicial custody in the case. Earlier on the directions of the court, the COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 6. The NIA told the court that the report of the COVID-19 test of accused persons namely Sami and Basith came negative.

A COVID-19 test of the third accused person was conducted by a private laboratory on June 6 while she was in NIA custody. The COVID-19 report of the Kashmiri woman came positive. The Special Cell had arrested the three accused, for allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province in March. The case was later transferred to NIA.

The NIA later approached a special court here seeking the 10-days custodial interrogation of three accused, which was allowed with a direction to the Tihar jail authorities to hand over their custody to NIA after conducting their COVID-19 test. They are booked under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, sedition, and provocation for causing riot of IPC and under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CIC asks health ministry to appoint nodal officer for dissemination of COVID-19 info

The CIC has advised the Union health ministry to appoint a nodal officer for dissemination of COVID-19 related information in public domain on suo motu basis in larger public interest as mandated in the Right to Information RTI Act. Chief...

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

Google today celebrates the 117th birthday of Marguerite Yourcenar, the world-famous French novelist and essayist, who later became a US citizen in 1947. Google dedicates a beautiful doodle on her birthday on June 8.Marguerite Yourcenar was...

Mixed martial arts-McGregor announces his third retirement on Twitter

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport for the third time, citing a lack of exciting options as the reason behind his decision to quit.Hey guys Ive decided to retire from fi...

Health Ministry publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules

The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials Amendment Rules, inserting provisions for compassionate use of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020