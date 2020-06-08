Left Menu
Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 not in interest of farmers, poor: Chhattisgarh CM

Terming the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 as "harmful" for the poor and farmers, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to put the proposed bill on hold for the time being, considering the current situation in the country.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:25 IST
Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 not in interest of farmers, poor: Chhattisgarh CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Terming the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 as "harmful" for the poor and farmers, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to put the proposed bill on hold for the time being, considering the current situation in the country. In his letter written to Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 proposed by the Central Government is harmful to the lower strata of the society as the provision of cross-subsidy in the proposed bill is "impractical" and not in the interest of farmers and poor.

Baghel said the farmers will face crisis regarding irrigation of crops if the subsidy on electricity given to farmers is not continued and this will affect the production of food grains and the country will face a crisis. Therefore, the present provision of giving electricity subsidy to the people and farmer of the poor section of the society is tested and according to the need of the hour, he added. The Chief Minister said that the labourers and farmers, who have made the country self-reliant in food with their hard work, should be respected. He said it is necessary to give concession to people and farmers of the poor section of the society to make them self-sufficient and competent.

Baghel urged all state governments to consult and take care of the interests of the poorer sections of the society and the common people before implementing the amendment bill prepared by the Union Ministry of Power. The Chief Minister said that the Direct Benefit Transfer System, which is currently in force, is correct. By changing this, the poor section of the society and small and marginal farmers will be deprived of benefits. The Chief Minister said that if a farmer consumes one thousand units of electricity for irrigation of crops every month during the farming season, then he will have to pay a bill of seven to eight thousand rupees, which will be impossible for him to pay.

He said the reduction of the rights of the State Governments and the appointment of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission under the Union government through this amendment is contrary to the system of a federal structure. The bill provides only advice to states regarding the formation of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, the consent of the state is not necessary in relation to the appointment. This provision is a clear violation of the powers of the State Government, the statement said. The Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 provides for the promotion of privatisation in the field of electricity. Under this, there is also a provision for the appointment of sub-licensees and franchisees. This provision is against the policy of checks and balances as sub-licensees and franchisees are not obliged to take licenses from the regulatory commission. From this, it is clear that it is also contrary to the principle of right and duty, the statement added. (ANI)

