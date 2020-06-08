Left Menu
Development News Edition

One death, no new COVID-19 cases amongst Maharashtra Police personnel

No new COVID-19 positive case has been reported from among Maharashtra Police personnel in the past 24 hours. However, one policeman has died during this period due to the infection.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:54 IST
One death, no new COVID-19 cases amongst Maharashtra Police personnel
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

No new COVID-19 positive case has been reported from among Maharashtra Police personnel in the past 24 hours. However, one policeman has died during this period due to the infection. The total number of Maharashtra Police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far stands at 2,562.

So far, 34 policemen have died in the state due to coronavirus infection. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far recorded 85,975 cases of COVID-19, out of which 43,601 are currently active.

So far, 39,314 people have been cured/discharged in the state and 3,060 persons have died. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Awhad asks people to stay cautious during lockdown easing

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad has expressed fear that COVID-19 cases may rise in Thanes Mumbra township if residents do not take adequate precautions during the relaxation of lockdown from Monday. Talking to reporters on Sunda...

Finland's Centre Party nominates Vanhanen for finance minister

Finlands Centre Party nominated on Monday former Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen as its candidate for finance minister, following Katri Kulmunis resignation on Friday over her use of taxpayers money to pay for training in public speaking.Kulm...

SC seeks response of Centre on NGO's plea alleging rise in child trafficking cases during Covid-19 lockdown.

SC seeks response of Centre on NGOs plea alleging rise in child trafficking cases during Covid-19 lockdown....

Lee Seung-gi, Jasper Liu team up for Netflix variety show 'Twogether'

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu are uniting for an unscripted travel variety show Twogether, set at Netflix. The six-part show, which starts streaming from June 26, will see the two East Asian stars tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020