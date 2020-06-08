Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Delhi govt, ICMR replies on pleas challenging decision to restrict COVID 19 testing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST
HC seeks Delhi govt, ICMR replies on pleas challenging decision to restrict COVID 19 testing

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government and the ICMR to reply to two pleas challenging the Health department's decision to exclude “asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic patients” from COVID 19 testing. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to the authorities on two separate but similar petitions filed by doctor KK Aggarwal, Padma Shri Awardee and former President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), and Renu Goswami.

The court, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, listed both the matters for further hearing on June 22. Aggarwal, who is also the president of NGO, 'Heart Care Foundation of India', challenged the Delhi government's June 2 decision formulating the strategy of COVID-19 testing as per which “asymptomatic patients or pre-symptomatic patients” are excluded from testing.

He has sought quashing of the Health Department's order as getting a medical test done is a fundamental right of every citizen. He also said that as COVID-19 is a notifiable disease it is mandatory for all citizens to get themselves tested for the virus, irrespective of whether the patient is symptomatic or asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic patient.  He said the citizens should be allowed to get themselves tested so as to be assured whether they are suffering from this deadly disease or not and accordingly take immediate and prompt medical treatment.

In the second petition, Goswami too has challenged the legality and validity of the June 2 office order, curtailing access to COVID-19 tests despite an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases within the national capital. She said the Delhi government has excluded asymptomatic direct contacts of confirmed cases from COVID-19 testing (except high risk cases), which is in direct contravention of Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) testing guidelines issued on May 18 mandating testing of “asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case”.

The plea said the AAP government has also issued show cause notices to authorised private laboratories for testing asymptomatic cases by alleging that they have purportedly acted in violation of the ICMR testing guidelines as well as suspended testing by eight labs. “The impugned actions restricting testing to symptomatic and high risk cases and reduced testing capacity of the state are in violation of the Article 21 of the Constitution in as much as denying the right of a citizen to get tested for an infection is a gross violation of Right to Life and the attendant right to health guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” it said and sought setting aside the government's order.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

German govt: Will comment on U.S. troop withdrawal plans once we get confirmation

The German government is waiting for official comment from Washington on U.S. plans to withdraw some troops from Germany and Berlin will only comment once it has that, a spokesman said on Monday. There has not been official, public confirma...

Trump likely to address nation this week on race, national unity

In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George Floyd, President Donald Trump is likely to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity. White House official...

Ukrainian man rescued after 6 days trapped in well in Bali

A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesias tourist island of Bali was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday. Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumb...

Lean business on first day as malls reopen in Delhi

Business remained lean as malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-opened on Monday after more than two months, with only a few people stepping out to shop and eat. Though most of the shops, offices and restaurants reopened at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020