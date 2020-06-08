PETA India lauds Andhra CM for launching online platform for monitoring hazardous waste movement
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has appreciated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching an online waste exchange platform which will help the authorities monitor the movement of hazardous waste real-time using the tools incorporated in the platform.
In a release, Andhra Pradesh CMO stated, tweeting about this one of a kind initiative taken up by the Andhra Government, the official handle of PETA India said, "Thank you YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we are sure this will help animals too".
Andhra Pradesh government has launched the online waste exchange platform of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC) on June 5, 2020. (ANI)
