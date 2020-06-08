Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boiler blast at chemical factory in Dahej: NGT slaps penalty of Rs 25 cr on Guj based company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:41 IST
Boiler blast at chemical factory in Dahej: NGT slaps penalty of Rs 25 cr on Guj based company

The National Green tribunal Monday slapped a penalty of Rs 25 crore on a company where a huge fire caused by a blast in the boiler at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat on June 3 resulted in the death of eight workers. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt. Ltd to deposit an amount minus the statutory compensation/ex gratia payments already made to the victims, if any, with the District Magistrate, Bharuch within 10 days from today.

Liability of the Company is strict and absolute for the loss caused by its activities, the NGT said. "The amount may be disbursed by the District Magistrate by making disbursement plan. Disbursement plan may consider safeguards to ensure that amount reaches the beneficiaries and is not misappropriated by any intermediary," the bench said.

The NGT also constituted a six-member committee headed by former High Court judge Justice B C Patel and sought a report in a month..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK's quarantine will be quashed or dropped - Ryanair's O'Leary

The United Kingdoms coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael OLeary told Reuters. The ...

Imran Khan says coronavirus cases yet to peak in Pak, warns of 'very difficult time' ahead

Pakistans coronavirus cases are expected to peak by the end of July or August, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Addressing the nation, he warned the country of a very difficult time ahead if people continued to ignore the standard opera...

Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-June

Ryanair believes Britains courts will either strike down a 14-day quarantine for international travellers this week or the government will drop the measure before the end of June, boss Michael OLeary told Reuters on Monday.OLeary said legal...

Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police

In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine. Lau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020