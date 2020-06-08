Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks reply of Centre, NDMA on plea for framing of policy to curb child trafficking

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:19 IST
SC seeks reply of Centre, NDMA on plea for framing of policy to curb child trafficking

The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on a plea by an NGO seeking framing of a policy to prevent child trafficking which has allegedly seen a sudden rise during the COVID-19 lockdown. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing the PIL filed by the NGO -- ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’, run by Nobel laureate Kailash Satayathi -- issued notices to the NDMA, ministries of Home Affairs and Labour and Empowerment and nine states.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrisheksh Roy, took note of the submissions of senior advocate H S Phoolka on behalf of the NGO and asked him to find and suggest “some way” to ensure that children are not “exploited”. Seeking assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during the hearing via video conferencing, the top court said it may appoint an “experts committee” to look into the child trafficking issue and asked Phoolka to do “some homework” for suggesting ways to deal with the problem. Phoolka, assisted by lawyers Jagjit Chabbra and Prabhsahay Kaur, said that a “pro-active approach” is required by all district authorities to ensure that such incidents, which have risen recently, are effectively curbed. The law officer said that the matter was not adversarial in nature and would assist the court in dealing with the issue. During the hearing, the bench also asked the NGO also suggest mechanisms to control the market of Child Labour and prevent contractors from employing child labour. The nine states to which the top court issued notices are: Assam, Bihar, Chattishgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi and Telangana. It has fixed the hearing on PIL after two weeks. The plea said that these states have seen largest number of transfer of migrant workers and this is the time when children trafficking can be effectively curbed.

“Issue an appropriate writ...directing Respondent no.1 (NDMA) to frame an appropriate policy/guidelines on prevention of trafficking of children and their rescue and rehabilitation in the wake of COVID-19 at the earliest,” the NGO said. The NGO, in its plea, also sought a direction to the NDMA and the Centre to “circulate the policy so prepared under to Chief Secretaries of all states and governors of all UTs for action and mandatory implementation.” The PIL sought a direction to the MHA to “mandatorily direct all states to activate their anti-human trafficking units to prevent and take appropriate action on child trafficking” including but not limited to identifying the known and potential traffickers, monitoring and sharing information and intelligence with the Centre as a part of coordinated response and action.

The NGO said that it has received information that cases of trafficking will increase once the lockdown is relaxed as potential victims are already being approached. The PIL said that children trafficking is prone to manifest it two ways - child labour and sex trafficking.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Protests spotlight racial scars around the world

Just like coronavirus, racism pays no attention to borders. Across the world, people representing a broad spectrum of society have marched as one to protest racial injustice and police brutality at home and abroad.Despite the risks posed by...

Lebanon agrees on government's financial loss figures as `starting point', presidency says

Lebanon agreed on Monday that the governments figures on losses in the financial system will form a good starting point for talks with the International Monetary Fund, the presidency said. Discrepancies between the government and the centra...

Sebi directs Dairy Plantations to refund investor money in CIS case

Markets regulator Sebi has directed&#160; Dairy Plantations India Ltd&#160; to refund money collected from investors for its collective investment scheme CIS. The company has been asked to invite claims within a month by issuing notice in n...

Migrants to get 20 per cent wage hike, other benefits after Jharkhand-BRO agreement

The Jharkhand government and the Border Roads Organisation BRO have reached an agreement to ensure that labourers of the state get prescribed wages and healthcare, accident, travel allowance and housing benefits, an official statement said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020