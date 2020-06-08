Western Army Commander visits forward posts on India-China border

Western Army Commander Lt Gen RP Singh on Monday visited forward posts on the India-China border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed there. The Army Commander took an assessment of the ground situation and interacted with Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops, appreciating their efforts in maintaining coordinated vigil on the borders, read an official statement.

Lt Gen Singh exhorted all ranks to continue the strict vigil and high state of operational preparedness and also undertake all precautionary measures to protect themselves amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it said. The visit comes amid the standoff between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)