Chhattisgarh: Police ASI, head constable detained for involvement in arms supply to Naxals

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and head constable have been detained for their alleged involvement in the supply of arms and ammunition to Naxals here in Sukma, police said on Monday. As per information provided by SP Shalabh Sinha, police have detained ASI Anand Jatav and head constable Subhash Singh, who were working at the police line in Sukma

A special investigation team has been formed under Additional SP Siddharth Tiwari and eight others, to investigate the supply of arms and ammunition to the Naxals. Earlier, four people supplying cartridges to the Naxalites were arrested by the Sukma police in Chhattisgarh. While two arrests were made from Sukma, the remaining two were made from Kanker.

With these four arrests, police had also recovered arms and ammunition in large quantities from them. The recovered weapons include SLR, INSAS, AK 47, and 303 rifles. Police had earlier informed that all the accused have been sent to jail and more arrests were to be made in this case. Police said that action is being taken against the accused under 25 Arms Act and Chhattisgarh Public Security Act.

During the investigation, the names of Jatav and Subhash Singh surfaced in the involvement of the supply of arms and ammunition to the Naxals. (ANI)