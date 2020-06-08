Rivals Russia and Turkey both support a Libya peace process, Moscow says

Rivals Russia and Turkey both support a Libya peace process, Moscow saysReuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:09 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday agreed on the need to collaborate to create the conditions for a peace process in Libya, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement. Russia and Turkey back opposite sides in the conflict.
The two parties also agreed that a new United Nations Libya envoy must be appointed swiftly, the statement said, following a call between the two men. Russia's foreign ministry had earlier voiced its support for an Egyptian initiative aimed at spurring negotiations between the warring sides in Libya. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
