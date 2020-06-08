Left Menu
Development News Edition

Continuous improvement in COVID-19 doubling, recovery rate in Uttarakhand: Chief Secretary

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Monday said there is continuous improvement in COVID-19 doubling and recovery rate in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:31 IST
Continuous improvement in COVID-19 doubling, recovery rate in Uttarakhand: Chief Secretary
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Monday said there is continuous improvement in COVID-19 doubling and recovery rate in the state. "Special attention has been paid to contact tracing. There are 6,294 contact traces of 1,380 COVID-19 patients. The health of these contacts is being monitored and the necessary action is taken by determining their risk profile. Currently, there are about 1,30,000 people in quarantine and most of them are in-home quarantine. There are 55 containment zones in the state where regulations are being followed strictly," Singh said at a press conference.

There are 20,000 COVID-19 beds, 243 with ICU, and 126 with ventilators, Singh said. He said work of MNREGA is continuously increasing. "There are 2,1816 workers under MNREGA in the state and 15,000 new job cards have been created, out of which work has already been provided to 11,000," he added.

The state government released guidelines and made mandatory seven days institutional quarantine followed by 14 days in-home quarantine for all inbound persons from high load COVID-19 infected cities irrespective of the mode of travel. However, there can be some relaxation for pregnant women and senior citizens.

The guidelines said that no permit/permission shall be required for inter-district movement within the state. However, all such persons shall mandatorily register themselves on the web portal, prior to their movement. All non-essential activities and movement of people would be prohibited across the state between 7 pm to 7 am.

The state government has listed 31 high load COVID-19 districts based on their number of cases. It includes all districts of Maharashtra, all districts of Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and many others.

The state till 9 pm on Monday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state is now at 1,411, including 714 discharged and 13 deaths, said the state health department. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 138 fresh COVID case, total approaching 3,000

Odisha on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the states virus tally to 2,994, an official said. The day also witnessed recovery of 99 patients, taking the total number of persons cured from the highly infectious disease to 1,993...

Delhi: Security guard of jewellery shop held for burglary

A 41-year-old security guard was held for committing burglary at a jewellery shop in south extension where he was employed, police said. He stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 80 lakhs within 11 minutes, they said. The accu...

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice through transformative change, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody led to nationwide protests....

"Kolkata woman first Indian COVID patient to survive after being put on ECMO support"

A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO support for the past 12 days, sources in the privat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020