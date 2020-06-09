People News Roundup: Lawyers for UK's Prince Andrew hit back at U.S. authorities

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lawyers for UK's Prince Andrew hit back at U.S. authorities over Epstein inquiry

Lawyers for Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims that he was not cooperating with U.S. prosecutors investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting they were seeking publicity rather than his help. U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein - who was found dead in prison last year while awaiting charges of trafficking minors - as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators.