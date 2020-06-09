Virus: HC lets BMC get 11 Mahul buildings ready for future use

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted the BMC to set up water and electricity connections in 11 vacant resettlement buildings at suburban Mahul but said the civic body will have to take the court's permission before using it as quarantine centres for coronavirus suspects. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde was hearing a petition filed by Sharda Tevar, the mother of an undertrial at Arthur Road prison, and NGO Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan challenging the BMC's plan to use buildings in suburban Mahul as quarantine facilities.

The petitions claimed all the buildings in the said area, built initially for rehabilitating those whose homes were affected by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's various development projects, have been considered uninhabitable by the Bombay HC and National Green Tribunal (NGT). As per the petition, Mahul is a heavily industrialized belt and home to refineries of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as well as private industrial units.

BMC also filed an application in the petitions seeking to use three buildings in Eversmile Complex and eight in the Ambapada SRA, both in Mahul, as quarantine centres. BMC counsel A S Sakhare on Tuesday told the court the corporation does not want to use the buildings immediately and that it only wants to get the houses ready with water and electricity supply.

"We want to keep the tenements ready in case the need arises. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in that particular ward and hence quarantine centres are the need of the hour," Sakhare said. He added that after receiving the court's permission, it would take five to ten days to get the houses ready.

The petitioner's lawyer Ronita Bhattacharya Bector, however, opposed the BMC's application and said ventilation in the buildings was poor and the air pollution there leads to respiratory problems. Bector also pointed out to the court the gas leak reported in the area in the early hours of June 1 which continued for a week.

The bench said it would consider all these issues at a later stage when the BMC wants to actually shift people to the buildings for quarantine. The court in its order said the BMC could make arrangements in the buildings but said it would have to file an application when it proposes to shift suspected COVID-19 persons there for quarantine.