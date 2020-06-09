Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: HC lets BMC get 11 Mahul buildings ready for future use

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted the BMC to set up water and electricity connections in 11 vacant resettlement buildings at suburban Mahul but said the civic body will have to take the court's permission before using it as quarantine centres for coronavirus suspects.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:30 IST
Virus: HC lets BMC get 11 Mahul buildings ready for future use

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted the BMC to set up water and electricity connections in 11 vacant resettlement buildings at suburban Mahul but said the civic body will have to take the court's permission before using it as quarantine centres for coronavirus suspects. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde was hearing a petition filed by Sharda Tevar, the mother of an undertrial at Arthur Road prison, and NGO Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan challenging the BMC's plan to use buildings in suburban Mahul as quarantine facilities.

The petitions claimed all the buildings in the said area, built initially for rehabilitating those whose homes were affected by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's various development projects, have been considered uninhabitable by the Bombay HC and National Green Tribunal (NGT). As per the petition, Mahul is a heavily industrialized belt and home to refineries of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as well as private industrial units.

BMC also filed an application in the petitions seeking to use three buildings in Eversmile Complex and eight in the Ambapada SRA, both in Mahul, as quarantine centres. BMC counsel A S Sakhare on Tuesday told the court the corporation does not want to use the buildings immediately and that it only wants to get the houses ready with water and electricity supply.

"We want to keep the tenements ready in case the need arises. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in that particular ward and hence quarantine centres are the need of the hour," Sakhare said. He added that after receiving the court's permission, it would take five to ten days to get the houses ready.

The petitioner's lawyer Ronita Bhattacharya Bector, however, opposed the BMC's application and said ventilation in the buildings was poor and the air pollution there leads to respiratory problems. Bector also pointed out to the court the gas leak reported in the area in the early hours of June 1 which continued for a week.

The bench said it would consider all these issues at a later stage when the BMC wants to actually shift people to the buildings for quarantine. The court in its order said the BMC could make arrangements in the buildings but said it would have to file an application when it proposes to shift suspected COVID-19 persons there for quarantine.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

HP India sees strong growth in consumer segment as work-from-home drives sales

HP India on Tuesday said it is witnessing a strong growth in its consumer PC business compared to last year as people look for devices to support work and study from home efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to PTI, HP India Market ...

Anti-China sentiment, customer service help home-grown VU sell record TV sets in lockdown

VU Technologies on Tuesday said it has sold a record 50,000 television sets in the largest selling category of 4K TVs in May, even as the lockdown continued across several parts of the country. Its chairman and chief executive Devita Saraf ...

40-year-old policeman dies of COVID-19 in Palghar

A 40-year-old policeman died of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said. This was the first death of a policeman due to the coronavirus infection in the district, located adjoining Mumbai, he said.The deceas...

OCI card holders from US face 'harassment' on arrival at Mumbai airport: Family members

The family members of five Indian-American couples having Overseas Citizenship of India OCI Card have alleged that they were subjected to harassment by immigration authorities on their arrival at the Mumbai airport from the US. The five cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020